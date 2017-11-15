Gareth Southgate admits Liverpool defender Joe Gomez has given him 'plenty to think about' for England

Gareth Southgate heaped praise on Liverpool defender Joe Gomez after he excelled on his full England debut against Brazil at Wembley on Tuesday night and admitted he has given him “plenty to think about”.

The 20-year-old turning in a display of calm authority that just nudged him ahead of fellow defenders John Stones and Harry Maguire in the man-of-the-match reckoning.

Southgate was happy to join in the chorus of praise for Gomez, who was one of several surprise call-ups for this double-header.

Having arrived a raw rookie, he returns to Liverpool with two caps, two clean sheets and a bright future.

"I thought they were all excellent but Joe was named man of the match and rightly so," Southgate said.

"I think his decision-making was outstanding. We know his athleticism is a real asset but to see his calmness in the face of such high-quality movement, dealing with through passes he had to read... superb.

"Joe has been one of the best young players in our system for a long time. He has come back from an ACL injury and showed great character and tonight he's had a wonderful experience. It gives me plenty to think about."

