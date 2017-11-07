Gareth Southgate's World Cup preparations turn into farce as three more withdraw from England squad

England’s plans to test themselves against two of the best sides in the world in Germany and Brazil have been thrown into farce after three more players pulled out of Gareth Southgate’s squad through injury.

Manchester City pair Raheem Sterling and Fabien Delph have both withdrawn, along with Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson.

Sterling played 78 minutes of City’s 3-1 win over Arsenal on Sunday before being replaced in what appeared to be a tactical decision, while Delph played the full 90 minutes.

Neither players showed any sign of a knock but have now been sent back to Manchester for treatment on their injuries with their club.

Henderson missed the weekend win over West Ham and will also return to his club with a thigh injury, meaning Southgate is now deprived of both his leading candidates to captain the side in the World Cup after Harry Kane pulled out of the squad on Monday.

Dele Alli and Harry Winks also withdrew on Monday meaning Southgate is now without five certain starters for the two friendlies which were seen as crucial to England’s World Cup preparations in the summer.

West Brom’s Jake Livermore has now been called up after Everton’s Michael Keane joined the squad on Monday but concerns still remain over Chelsea’s Gary Cahill who joined up with the rest of the squad on Tuesday after being assessed.