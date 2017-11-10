Gareth Southgate's young lions impress as England play out encouraging goalless draw with Germany
Not many leaving Wembley this evening would have been happier with what they saw than Gareth Southgate.
England’s 0-0 draw with Germany was far from a classic and the 81,382 crowd would have expected far more in terms of goals, chances and entertainment. There were a few shots at either end in the first half but then almost nothing of any note happened after that, until Jesse Lingard’s unlikely last-gasp shot flew over the bar.
And yet despite that this was an evening of countable positives for Southgate’s England. For a start they did not lose the match which, facing the world champions and with so many players out, certainly means something. Before England can beat the best they must live with them and they did that here, cancelling Joachim Loew’s side out. Which is not to be sniffed at.
This was a night of experimentation for England and Southgate gave five debuts, three from the start. Jordan Pickford stood out, taking his chance given Jack Butland’s awfully timed finger injury on the eve of the match. He made two good first-half saves from Timo Werner, dominated his box well and kicked well. He is playing better than Joe Hart in the Premier League and must now look at the five remaining friendlies between now and Russia as his chance to become number one.
In front of him John Stones continued his good Manchester City form, leading the defence well, not just in playing out from the back as Southgate wants but also throwing himself into blocks and tackles when he had to. Joe Gomez, coming on for his first cap in the first half when Phil Jones limped off, was just as solid.
Then Ruben Loftus-Cheek, linking midfield to attack, showed flashes of the talent that made him the most talked-about youngster of his generation. He was not consistent – he has only ever started 12 Premier League games – but there were enough moments, in his close control, or with a burst of pace, to show how dangerous he can be to opponents.
England’s first half almost peaked with their golden chance to go ahead after just 90 seconds. They were dangerous when they went direct, and Germany were not prepared when Jamie Vardy burst down the left-hand channel in just the second minute of the game. He whipped in a near-post cross which Tammy Abraham should have stabbed into the net. But – perhaps understandably nervous, or just unlucky – Abraham failed to make contact.
Another debutant Ruben Loftus-Cheek started nervously too, barely touching the ball in the first 10 minutes but starting to knit England’s passing moves together once he got in the game following a playground nutmeg on Marcel Halstenberg. Once Loftus-Cheek found his passing range he set Vardy away, just before the break, but he could not lift the ball into Abraham’s path.
The debutant who settled fastest into international football was Jordan Pickford. Germany were the better team, more settled into their system, and when they started to carve England open, Pickford was the only man in their way. He could only watch when Leroy Sane curled one from the edge of the box against the bar after 20 minutes, but then made two crucial saves.
First, Mesut Ozil released Timo Werner down the middle, who shot low, forcing Pickford to dive down to his left to keep it out. Phil Jones then had to head Julian Draxler’s follow-up off the line. Then, Ilkay Gundogan sent Werner through again, and another low shot forced Pickford down to his right, a mirror-image save.
England finished the first half with a flurry of half-chances, or at least of attacks, and they began the second half just as well. Their best player, continuing his good form at club level, was Kieran Trippier. He made a great chance for Vardy with one cross from the right, only for Vardy’s header to be well saved by a diving Marc Andre Ter Stegen. Then Trippier got round the back again, receiving Loftus-Cheek’s pass, but unable to find a team-mate with his near-post whip.
Soon enough Trippier went off for Kyle Walker, who followed Marcus Rashford and Ryan Bertrand onto the pitch. But the final 30 minutes, or in fact the whole second half, was barren in terms of action and events. The closest England came was Jesse Lingard snatched shot over the bar with the last kick of the game. Before that it was patient passing and containment. Not what the fans paid the money to come and see, but what the players need to be able to do in Russia next summer. The fun stuff can wait until Tuesday.