Gareth Southgate's young lions impress as England play out encouraging goalless draw with Germany

Not many leaving Wembley this evening would have been happier with what they saw than Gareth Southgate.

England’s 0-0 draw with Germany was far from a classic and the 81,382 crowd would have expected far more in terms of goals, chances and entertainment. There were a few shots at either end in the first half but then almost nothing of any note happened after that, until Jesse Lingard’s unlikely last-gasp shot flew over the bar.

And yet despite that this was an evening of countable positives for Southgate’s England. For a start they did not lose the match which, facing the world champions and with so many players out, certainly means something. Before England can beat the best they must live with them and they did that here, cancelling Joachim Loew’s side out. Which is not to be sniffed at.

This was a night of experimentation for England and Southgate gave five debuts, three from the start. Jordan Pickford stood out, taking his chance given Jack Butland’s awfully timed finger injury on the eve of the match. He made two good first-half saves from Timo Werner, dominated his box well and kicked well. He is playing better than Joe Hart in the Premier League and must now look at the five remaining friendlies between now and Russia as his chance to become number one.

In front of him John Stones continued his good Manchester City form, leading the defence well, not just in playing out from the back as Southgate wants but also throwing himself into blocks and tackles when he had to. Joe Gomez, coming on for his first cap in the first half when Phil Jones limped off, was just as solid.

Then Ruben Loftus-Cheek, linking midfield to attack, showed flashes of the talent that made him the most talked-about youngster of his generation. He was not consistent – he has only ever started 12 Premier League games – but there were enough moments, in his close control, or with a burst of pace, to show how dangerous he can be to opponents.