Gareth Southgate asks for more time to turn 'flat' England into World Cup contenders

Gareth Southgate admitted that England’s week has been a bit “flat” despite securing World Cup qualification, as he stressed that he is still striving to develop the team in terms of performance.

The manager said he was pleased with “aspects” of the 1-0 win away to Lithuania that closed out qualifying, but that it also showed how much work still has to be done. Harry Kane got the only goal of the game with a 27th-minute penalty after Dele Alli had been fouled.

“We've won two matches and, after both, we've come away a bit flat,” Southgate said. “We wanted to score a load of goals today on the back of the other night. When you don't, you understand the reaction. But I look at the personnel, the change of system... better to implement that now ahead of the game in November [against Germany]. Those are the things we have to look at.

“For me, the qualification was done and it's the change in system, the implementation of that, looking at players who can take us forward. I would imagine there'll be some tougher selection decisions next month. And in certain areas there's real competition for places.

“I’m pleased with some aspects of it. We obviously gave three full debuts and an opportunity to some players we wanted to see. That kept the motivation of the team high.”

Southgate did say that the plastic pitch in the 5,000-capacity LFF Stadium did affect play a little.

“You have to accept when you're in a World Cup qualifying campaign, part of the challenge is having to perform in many different environments. An artificial pitch changes the game a bit. You have to play more to feet, and balls played from behind skid on. It changes the style of the game.

“My biggest thing today was we'd already qualified, but we wanted to improve performance. I couldn't fault the players for application and commitment. But it's the kind of surface that, when you take the ball and run at people, it can get under your feet a bit.