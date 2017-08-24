Gareth Southgate backs fellow England manager Mark Sampson after accusations of racist comments

Gareth Southgate backed under-pressure England women’s manager Mark Sampson at his press conference on Thursday.

Southgate commended Sampson’s “excellent character”, at the end of a week in which Sampson was accused of racist discrimination by England player Eni Aluko.

Sampson, who denies the allegations, has been cleared by the Football Association’s enquiry, and he does still retain the FA’s full support. Southgate today added his support to his under-fire counterpart.

“Absolutely,” Southgate said, when asked if he could speak to Sampson’s character. “The reports that I have read, the independent report says the same. You speak as you find. Mark, in my view, is an excellent character. I have no hesitation in saying that.”

Southgate did not want to go into details about the allegations of bullying and racism made against Sampson, but said that he understood what an important issue this was.

“Clearly it is a really sensitive topic and a really serious one,” Southgate said. “Hence there was an independent report. I understand all of the speculation around it. I don’t think there’s anything further to add without having been present, or being involved in any of it. The reports and comments that have been made stand as they are.”

Southgate re-iterated that it was ultimately a matter for the FA. “Everybody is fully aware of seriousness of subject,” Southgate said, “and there has been an independent enquiry, there have been statements made.

“What happens from here on in is for other people at the FA to decide. I’ve got my role here with the senior men’s team, I can’t really add any more to that debate.”