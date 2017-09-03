Gareth Southgate calls on England boo boys to get behind the team in Slovakia match at Wembley

Gareth Southgate has urged the England fans at Wembley on Monday evening to get behind the team rather than booing them as they did in Malta on Friday night.

England host Slovakia knowing that three points will put them on the brink of qualification for the 2018 World Cup and Southgate does not want to see a repeat of the jeering heard during the 4-0 win in Ta’Qali, which he said was not helpful to the cause.

While Southgate was careful not to criticise the fans, he did encourage them to be more positive and said that negativity was counter-productive. Speaking at his pre-match press conference at Tottenham’s training ground, Southgate issued a forthright defence of his players, saying that suggestions they were not “proud” to play for their country were “outrageous”.

It was a forthright display from Southgate who made clear that he would like more support from the fans at Wembley than the team enjoyed on Friday. Even though he denied the booing knocked the players’ confidence in Malta. “It didn’t, because they were resilient and we all understand that, if you're going to be top players in a top team, you have to cope with everything,” Southgate said. “Is it helpful for the team? I don't see how it can be helpful for the team. But we have to just get on and perform as we did and play through it.”

Southgate wants something different at Wembley. “What I hope is the fans really get behind us,” he said. “There's nothing better than playing in your own stadium and feeling the fans are a huge advantage for you and intimidating the opposition. That's what supporting is all about. I understand our job is to entertain and excite the supporters. But we want to get to a World Cup. Would we rather the fans were with us? Bloody hell, of course.”

Some England players have been criticised for not caring enough about the national team, a claim Southgate denied in the strongest possible terms. “The notion the players aren't proud to play is outrageous really,” he said. “They're unbelievably proud to play. Yes, they might not play as well as they would like to sometimes, but there's no one not giving their 100 per cent.”

But Southgate said those criticisms were nothing new because he was used to England players being told they did not want it enough, from his own playing career. “It’s the same narrative I heard when I was playing,” Southgate said. “Every England team I played in, the lads could never quite get their heads round why that was. Maybe we had bad days when I was playing. Maybe it looks as if you can't get to things, you're not as sharp, so people perceive you're not trying. The easiest, basest reaction is to say 'they don't care.' More often than not, players have cared too much. They’ve been wrapped up in the experience too much, and not been able to give their best for that reason. It’s not about not caring.”

Southgate praised the England players in his squad for showing up and accepting the scrutiny that comes with England duty. “These guys are doing what everyone at home wants to do, and we want to deliver,” he said. “It won't be for lack of effort or preparation. All of them give everything they have. We're not demanding they're here. They want to be here. The easiest thing in the world would be to pull out, but we picked 28 players and 28 turned up. That's a really good sign, and it hasn't always been the case. It's a shame the guys who come get stick, and the guys who duck out escape.”

While Southgate did not want to name names, he said that he was aware of England players who were not always keen to be involved in squad. “That's why some people get 50, 60 or 70 caps and others, who may be good players, don't,” he said. “The important ones are those who get the 70 caps.”