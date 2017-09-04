Gareth Southgate claims Dele Alli didn't raise his middle finger at the referee: 'He was mucking about with Kyle Walker'

Dele Alli is facing up to an international suspension, after being filmed raising his middle finger during England’s 2-1 World Cup qualifying win over Slovakia at Wembley.

While it is unclear who the gesture was directed at, the Tottenham Hotspur midfielder could face up a three-game competitive ban - that would take in the start of the World Cup if England get there - if Fifa find it to have been made towards the referee, although England manager Gareth Southgate later claimed it was mere “mucking about” with Kyle Walker after having a chat with the player.

The incident happened just after Dele had been tackled aggressively by Martin Skrtel, only for referee Clement Turpin to wave play on.

“I've not seen it but I've been made aware of it,” Southgate said.

“Kyle and Dele were mucking about, and Dele's made a gesture towards Kyle. I don't know what the angle of the pitch is. The pair of them have a strange way of communicating, but that's what they've said when it's been raised.

“Without seeing it, and I've literally just gone and asked him quickly... For me, what it does is detract from what was his best performance for us since I've been the manager. His work without the ball was top drawer, intelligent positions and turning people over.

“He made fantastic runs behind the opposition defence and was a threat. I don't know what the angle picked up by the camera is, so I don't know if that is clear. Hopefully we'll be talking about that.”

Lionel Messi was earlier this year given a four-match ban for Argentina for "having directed insulting words at an assistant referee” even though the officials hadn’t heard it, although that was later overturned following an appeal.