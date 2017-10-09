Gareth Southgate confirms England will continue with 3-4-3 as they bid to tune up for World Cup

Gareth Southgate will stick with England’s new 3-4-3 formation, and plans to use the time between now and the World Cup to further hone it.

The manager tried it in Sunday’s 1-0 win over Lithuania and although he admitted that it still left the team a bit too open, that only emphasised the need to work on it. Southgate feels that it is a better fit for the players England have, and offers better balance, as well as more potential variation going forward.

“Yes, for us,” Southgate said when asked if it was the way forward. “For me in terms of the way we’d want to play from the back, I think it is a better option. At the moment we turn the ball over too much, and when we do we split into two centre-backs we are open, we are still open today with three. So we will benefit if we don’t keep turning the ball over!

“But I think it gives us good stability and it gives us easier solutions for our midfield players as well. Then what we play in front of it, it’s a possibility to switch, maybe get two strikers in in certain games, or play like we did [on Sunday]. We kept the system as we have used it before [in previous qualification games] because it is such a quick turnaround of games. Three in midfield and two forwards also becomes an option. But I think three at the back is what we ought to do.

“We have to have some consistency in formation, some consistency in what we are asking the players to do, but the thing we don’t know is who we get through the door in November and March with all the club games they’ve got, the number we are missing this time, which is why it was even more important to play [Dele] Alli, [Marcus] Rashford, [Harry] Kane [against Lithuania] because you don’t know if you are going to get them together to play in that next period.