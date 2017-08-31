Gareth Southgate could wait until World Cup to name permanent England captain

Gareth Southgate has admitted he may yet break with tradition and go into the World Cup without a set captain, because it remains far more important to him to develop a team of leaders.

The England manager hadn’t yet told the players who would lead the team for Friday night’s World Cup qualifier against Malta in Valetta, but has confirmed to Joe Hart that he remains his number-one.

“I want to continue sharing that responsibility. It's been healthy for us,” Southgate said. “We're seeing good leaders emerging from the group. People have talked about that not being the case in the past, but in my view there are good leaders in the group, not just senior players but younger players as well.

"The more we give them responsibility and allow them to take a lead, that's healthy for the team. You want people stepping forward making good decisions on the pitch, being brave on the ball, and leading my example.”

“I'm not in a rush to do that [confirm a captain]. I'll have to give it some thought, really. It's on my list of priorities not high. Developing more people who can step up and influence, getting the bond of team really strong, so we stand together is far more important than putting an individual in a position where, if they're the only one we're looking to – and that's been the case in the recent past – we won't get the best out of the group.”

Southgate meanwhile backed Hart despite a difficult start to the season in his loan at West Ham United.

View photos England are set for back-to-back World Cup qualifiers (Getty) More

“From my point of view, we're three games into the season. His club have had a difficult start to the season. He's been excellent, for me. As a manager, we've only conceded the two goals in Scotland in this group so, for me, I think he's rewarded me with the performances I wanted. I don't think anyone else has had an opportunity yet to stake a strong enough claim to take over. But Joe knows there is competition for places, and that is healthy.

“Whether he does or he doesn't, I think it's important. There was an opportunity to make a change tomorrow and then change it back, but that would have created more speculation and uncertaintly. I told him a couple of days ago he was playing, the right thing to do.”

Southgate meanwhile confirmed that neither Nathaniel Chalobah nor Harry Maguire would start the game, but may come on for their debuts if the game goes positively.

“If the game plays out positively, maybe. But they won't start. Within the squad of players we've got, we've got real competition for places in every area of the field, os you have to earn the right to get in the squad, and then get in the team. There is a process around that, getting used to how we work.”

