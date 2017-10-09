Gareth Southgate: Harry Kane as good a striker as I've ever worked with

Gareth Southgate praised Harry Kane as as good a finisher as “anyone I’ve played with or worked with”, after the striker continued his fine scoring rate with a penalty in England’s 1-0 win away to Lithuania.

That 27th-minute effort after Dele Alli had been fouled was Kane’s seventh in his last six internationals and his 12th overall for his country, but also meant he has scored on all four occasions he’s been captain.

Southgate smiled when asked about this, given that he has been reluctant to give the armband to someone permanently, but his praise represented serious words given that he was worked with finishers of the calibre of Alan Shearer, Wayne Rooney, Michael Owen and Dwight Yorke.

“It's a fantastic record,” Southgate said. “His finishing quality is top, as good as anyone I've played with or worked with. I'm never in doubt that, if he has a good opportunity, it'll be on target and there's a fair chance he scores. We're fortunate to have him.

“I couldn't be happier with he way he's led, both in terms of by example on the pitch with his performances, but also with the group. I know everyone wants me to get a shift on [and name a permanent captain], but, again, I want to give myself time.

"What else would be right for the next couple of months if I didn't.”