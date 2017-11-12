Gareth Southgate hints that he knows England squad for World Cup finals

Gareth Southgate has suggested that he already knows the 23-man squad he wants to take to next summer’s World Cup – and that Joe Hart is now facing strong competition as first-choice goalkeeper from Jordan Pickford.

The England manager also intimated that the squad he takes to Russia will be youthful. “Clearly, it’s not ideal in terms of what you’d want for a major tournament in terms of how far you might progress and the lack of big-game experience,” he said. “However, I think it’s exciting. We’ve got a freshness about us, an energy about us, that people have enjoyed. We’re a young team.”

Hart, one of the elder statesman at 30, will start against Brazil at Wembley on Tuesday, with Jack Butland having withdrawn from the squad with a broken finger but, following Pickford’s impressive debut against Germany, Southgate said he had greater competition for who will play in goal.

“Jordan had an excellent game,” Southgate said. “Good experience for him, we can wrap him up now, he can go back [to Everton], we assess him now in the next period with his club and good that he goes away with a real positive experience. Now’s an opportunity for Joe to have experience against top opposition as well and we’re all aware that there’s really good competition for places in that area of the pitch.

“We’ve got a period now of six months where all our goalkeeping department can show what they can do. What he [Pickford] has shown is that he’s been able to make his debut at Wembley, play with composure, show all the things that he’s got, he’s still a young goalkeeper who is still learning, there’s things for him to improve on but it was a really positive debut.”

Both Hart and Pickford are expected to be in Southgate’s squad for Russia, with just the Brazil game and two more warm-up matches in March before he needs to make his selection. The manager said that having suffered eight players pulling out through injury – and a ninth, Phil Jones, returning to his club with a fitness issue – he expects ­everyone to be available in four months’ time. “I think if we had to pick a 23 tomorrow, we would know what it is,” Southgate said. “We will constantly update that. Some of that will be on form but a lot of that will be on the players who we think are capable of performing on the biggest stage.”