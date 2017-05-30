Gareth Southgate leaves door open for Wayne Rooney but insists he must find first-team football

Gareth Southgate said that the door is not yet closed on Wayne Rooney’s international career even after leaving the England captain out of another squad.

Rooney is not in the squad for the games against Scotland and France next month, the second consecutive England squad he has not been part of. After a frustrating season on the fringes at Manchester United he is set to leave this summer, either for Everton or the Chinese Super League.

Clearly Rooney’s career is at a crossroads but Southgate said he could still foresee him returning to the England squad next season, ahead of the 2018 World Cup, if he starts playing again.

“It doesn’t have to be,” Southgate said, when asked if Rooney’s England career was over. “I think from Wayne’s point of view, he hasn’t played much this season, and other people have come into the squad and done very well.

“They are in very good form. As far as I am concerned, it appears Wayne has some decisions to make this summer regarding next season. But the hope is that he is back playing really well. A player of his quality, there is no way we would dismiss him from the future.”

Rooney’s bit-part role at United this season has ultimately cost him but Southgate suggested that if he can return to playing regular football at a high level then he could force his way back into his plans.

“You want your players playing in the biggest possible games – that is the best test for them,” Southgate said. “I have no idea what the future is for Wayne and Manchester United, it is difficult to comment whether he is part of the plans or not. We hope he is back playing regularly, playing well and then he is fantastic player in the squad.”

Southgate, however, did add that he did not tell Rooney of his non-selection in advance of this squad being announced, having told him before he was dropped from the last squad.

“There are only so many times you can speak about the situation,” he said. “We have been very clear. I am very conscious that it is always a big story when you don’t select Rooney. I want to do that in the right way.”