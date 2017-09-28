England squad announcement: Gareth Southgate names Fabian Delph in 26 for final World Cup qualifiers

England are preparing for qualifiers on 5 and 8 October: AFP/Getty Images

Gareth Southgate has named Fabian Delph in his 26-man squad for England's remaining World Cup qualifiers against Slovenia and Lithuania.

The Manchester City midfielder has not played international football since a 2-0 defeat to Spain in November 2015.

Dele Alli has also been included despite the fact that he could be banned for one or both of England's remaining games.

The Tottenham Hotspur midfielder is awaiting a Fifa disciplinary panel decision after he was filmed making a one-fingered gesture in the direction of the referee during England's 2-1 win over Slovakia earlier this month.

Alli claims that the gesture was not aimed at official Clement Turpin but his team-mate Kyle Walker.

More follows…