Gareth Southgate making changes as he looks to get most out of England

Gareth Southgate has promised changes as England wrap up their World Cup qualifying campaign in Lithuania, with Jack Butland among those with a chance to impress.

With a place in Russia already assured the Stoke goalkeeper will start in place of Joe Hart, who has played every minute of the previous nine qualifiers.

More experimentation is likely, in terms of tactics and personnel, as Southgate looks to coax an exciting performance to sweep away memories of Thursday's torturous 1-0 win over Slovenia.

It is hard to recall a less dynamic Wembley display than that and the man in charge of improving matters is eager to find the right formula before next summer.

"For sure we'll make changes but want to get the balance right," he said.

"It is a results business but the way I want to play is to entertain as well. This is a game where we want to give a strong performance and win.

"We were very clear in our mind how wanted to evolve and we've got an extra game to do that now, which is a great opportunity to look at a couple of things.

"Everyone was disappointed with the performance, none more so than me. We want to learn thing from the game and don't want to waste that opportunity."

The likes of Harry Maguire, Michael Keane, Harry Winks, Kieran Trippier and Jesse Lingard are among those desperate for a chance to impress but Southgate would only guarantee Butland a starting spot.

The 24-year-old has made only one appearance for his country since suffering a stress fracture of the ankle in his previous start in Germany nearly 18 months ago.

That was the beginning of a long and troubling spell on the sidelines, but he is now back at peak condition and pressing Hart hard.

