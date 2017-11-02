Gareth Southgate puts his faith in youth as he looks to engineer England evolution

Gareth Southgate launched the second phase of his England tenure at Wembley yesterday, cutting senior players from his squad and promoting youngsters as he tries to build a team who can play his football.

Finally unshackled from the demands of qualification, Southgate is now more focused on performance than results, at least until the World Cup starts in Russia next June. Only now, one year into the job, can he start to truly impose his values and vision on the squad and how they play. Southgate wants them to score more goals and dominate possession more than they have so far. That means building up from the back properly. Which means only picking players he trusts on the ball.

That is why relative veteran Chris Smalling is not part of the group for the friendlies against Germany and Brazil. He served his purpose in qualification, playing in the 2-2 draw against Scotland in June, but now England want to go in a different direction. They want to play out from the back, so Smalling will stay at home this month while Joe Gomez and Harry Maguire join up instead.

It is a bold and surprising decision from Southgate and he was happy to explain exactly why in his Wembley press conference on Thursday lunchtime. “We want to play a certain way,” Southgate said. “The players we’ve brought in we want to see using the ball from the back and building up in a certain way. That’s a style I want to have a look at.”

Southgate was asked whether he believes Smalling is incapable of playing out from the back. “I think [Smalling] can,” Southgate insisted. “We have players like Stones and Dier and Maguire who are even better. Until they’re given the chance to do it, we won’t know whether they can play at this level. Chris has proved it. He’s got 30 caps, he plays for Manchester United, so I know what he can do. The other guys I want to see. That’s an important part of how we want to play, building from there.”