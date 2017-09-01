Gareth Southgate understands England fans' frustrations but praises 'professional job' against Malta

Gareth Southgate has defended England's underwhelming win over Malta insisting his team did a "professional job" to stay in charge of World Cup Qualifying Group F.

Harry Kane scored twice either side of a first international goal for Ryan Bertrand and another for Danny Welbeck as the Three Lions stayed clear of Slovakia in the race for a place in Russia next summer.

But Southgate watched his side struggle to break down the hosts for long periods and even heard them jeered off the field at half-time by the vocal away support.

"We have to accept (the fan reaction). I've played on nights like this and if you don't get a couple of early goals the atmosphere can turn. But that's part of wearing the shirt. You have to deal with that," he said afterwards. "If Germany had played here, we'd look at the score and see 4-0 and think they've done a professional job. That's what we've done in the end. It took a while to get the goals, but we dominated the game. Over 70% of the possession.

"There's very little space to play against their 5-4-1, and when we did we managed to do that. I understand the reaction, but we have to stay focused as a group. Monday's game will be completely different. I've seen it happen (fans turning on the team). From our point of view, we have to focus on sticking to the plan, staying calm. I understand why (it happened). I understand that, if we don't score until late, the game feels different for everybody.

"But I've played in so many qualifiers and watched many qualifiers, and I don't remember many being free-flowing champagne football. When there's no space to play you have to work the opportunities. I'm really pleased with what the players have done. They've kept their focus, kept calm, not taken shots from outside the box which I've seen us do and it relieves the pressure. If you keep going, you get the rewards."

Raheem Sterling spurned an early chance to put the visitors ahead before Phil Jones had a goal ruled out but Southgate was pleased with how England dealt with a home side who kept 10 men behind the ball for much of the game.

"I think we did a professional job," he added. "We wanted to start the game well, which we did. We had two really good early opportunities. I was pleased with that first 15 minutes, with Alex a real threat down the right. I'm not sure why the set-play was disallowed. Then a really good test for us because when that opening goal doesn't come, playing against a packed defence, the atmosphere in the stadium, you've got to show some real courage to stick to the game plan, be patient, and wait for your opportunities.

"If you keep the ball as you did, moving the opposition, it generally comes off. Teams don't score many goals against them. They're resolute in what they do, so I'm pleased the boys have come through it well tonight."