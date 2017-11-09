Gareth Southgate wants Ruben Loftus-Cheek to gain confidence from England experience

When Gareth Southgate was asked to consider the curious career of Ruben Loftus-Cheek, ahead of his England debut against Wembley tomorrow night, the England manager’s first observation was that the Chelsea man had “always been the biggest boy in the playground”.

There is no question that the 21-year-old is an imposing physical presence, just like his Chelsea club-mate Tammy Abraham, but it has not been Loftus-Cheek’s physique alone that had been the making of his career, and Southgate was clear that to assume so would be to misunderstand what he does. Loftus-Cheek’s appeal is the silkiness of his touch, his passing and finishing, and it is the non-urgency of his style on the pitch that have caused some managers to lose patience with him.

Now on loan at Crystal Palace, he starts his first England game in his first senior call-up against Germany, a tough ask but a great opportunity for a man whose potential is rated very highly, at Chelsea and the Football Association. "He's always been the biggest kid in the playground, but he's not a player who's survived on physical strength,” Southgate said. “He's a player of great technique. He's a different sort of player, at his best in behind the opposition midfield driving at defences. Great technical quality, dribbling ability, power. I think he's a really exciting player.

"I was hoping to bring him in last month but he had an injury. I saw him at Liverpool earlier in the season. He's a player I’ve worked with since Under-15s. He's suffered with growing as early as he did in terms of game-time throughout his career [he has always played up age groups]. He's quite a quiet lad. So I think I'm hoping he gets a lift in confidence from how we see him, the level we think he's capable of.”

Loftus-Cheek made his Chelsea debut aged 18 under Jose Mourinho in January 2014, and since then it has been a mixed bag including that monumental public admonishment from his former manager for not tracking back in a friendly in Australia in June the following year. The problem for Loftus-Cheek was alluded to by Southgate: not yet mature enough for Chelsea’s first team, but way too good for junior football, as evidenced by his playground goal for his club’s Under-21s against Liverpool two years ago.