Gareth Southgate warns England players places are no longer assured in new-look squad

Gareth Southgate has warned players will have to think twice before pulling out of England duty or turning down a call-up in future thanks to the impression the country’s youngsters have made.

Southgate’s squad for the friendlies against Germany and Brazil was ravaged by the withdrawals of six players, while Danny Drinkwater informed the England manager he could not answer an SOS while he recovers from a calf injury.

Brazil have had no such problems as they prepare for Tuesday night’s friendly at Wembley and have Philippe Coutinho available, despite the fact he has missed Liverpool’s last three games because of a thigh injury.

Southgate does not want his players to go souvenir hunting for the shirts of Coutinho and Neymar, and believes his kids are good enough to keep out some of their older rivals.

England have been buoyed by the impact made by Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Jordan Pickford against Germany, while the likes of Joe Gomez and Tammy Abraham have fitted in well.

Southgate promoted two of England’s Under-20 World Cup winners, Dominic Solanke and Lewis Cook, along with 21-year-old goalkeeper Angus Gunn, to replace the injured Jack Butland, to his squad for the Brazil game.

Asked whether players will now be forced to reconsider dropping out of future friendlies for fear of losing their places, Southgate replied: “Yes, that’s what you want to get to as a team - that the competition for places is so intense.

“Coutinho hasn’t played for a few weeks for Liverpool, but he is there for Brazil. I imagine part of that is because he is thinking ‘if I’m not there and I’m not playing and someone else goes in, do I get the shirt back?’

“Maybe we haven’t had that, but I think moving forward we will have and I think that will affect people’s approach, definitely.”

And Southgate reiterated that the young players are not just along for the ride, when questioned on whether he will ultimately be forced to turn back to England’s older heads when he selects his World Cup squad.

“I don’t see me coaxing anyone out of retirement,” said Southgate. “I will go with what I think is the best squad. At the moment I believe the best would include a lot these young players.

“It’s easy to be swayed at times by needing experience, but you can have 100 experiences of the same thing or 10 different experiences that make you a more rounded person.

“These young players have also had experience of winning youth tournaments, playing high level matches and challenges to get to where they are in their path. So they’ve had to show some resilience of their own.

Angus Gunn replaced Jack Butland in the England squad despite never having played in the Premier League Credit: GETTY IMAGES More

“We’d love to have a team full of players who have won the Champions League, but we haven’t got that. I want players who will be fearless, prepared to have the ball and show what they are capable of on the biggest stage.”

Southgate realises that his long-term thinking could backfire if England flop in Germany, but insists he is putting the country ahead of his own job security.

“You’ll always be judged on a tournament, but you make the decisions that are right for the team or club you’re managing,” said Southgate. “Not everybody might work that way, but the reason I came into the FA was because I care about young English players and England. I believe in the cause.

“I came back to the Under-21’s because I wanted young English players to play in a way I think they can. There’s something bigger I’m working for than just getting results in the short-term and my own personal ambitions. If you’re a coach, your mind-set has to be to help people improve and maximise what’s possible. We have to inject belief into these players.

“I think I was given the job because I understand the pathway and to join the whole thing up. But I can’t control if we have moments of pressure, how other people respond. If you’re a manager and you worry about that it inhibits your decisions. You can become risk averse and there’s a danger if you’re risk averse you can forget about trying to win, and try not to lose.”

Loftus-Cheek was impressive on his international debut Credit: GETTY IMAGES More

As part of his desire to instil belief into his players, Southgate does not want Tuesday’s night’s friendly to become a fight between his squad for the shirts of Brazil’s stars.

“I’ve got a wardrobe full of shirts at home and I think they’re all full-backs because it wasn’t high on my list of priorities to go and swap,” said Southgate. “By the way, there are a load of full-backs saying ‘I’ve got Gareth Southgate’s shirt’, so I accept that works both ways.

“I used to talk to young players about this at Middlesbrough. I remember young David Wheater, I pulled him over the coals because he bowled off with Thierry Henry’s shirt after a game and I said ‘right, ok, where do you think that leaves you when you play him again next time because you were waiting to get his shirt and it’s given him a sense of ‘oh ok, you’re just a young one’’.

“You are either going toe to toe with these guys or we are just here for the tour. That’s how I always felt managing against Sir Alex (Ferguson) and Jose (Mourinho), and all of those guys. We went there to win and we won a fair number of them, against the bigger teams.

“The manager sets the tone for that, so I’m not sitting here saying ‘how wonderful we are playing Brazil and what a great experience for me’. It’s ‘how do we set the team up to be successful and make sure we are well prepared’.”