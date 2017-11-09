Gareth Southgate warns fans to behave as England gear up for friendly with world champions Germany

Gareth Southgate has told any fans who taunt Germany about World War II that they do not represent his England team.

With England hosting Germany at Wembley tomorrow, Southgate and the Football Association are desperate to avoid a repeat of March’s embarrassing scenes, when some England fans sang the inflammatory ’10 German bombers’ song and even performed Nazi salutes.

The FA have given life bans to some fans and suspended more from the England Supporters’ Club, and are now demanding there is nothing like that at Wembley on Friday night.

After that game in March, Southgate was asked about the behaviour of the England fans but gave an equivocal answer. He admitted at his press conference at St George’s Park this morning that he should have been firmer and told the minority of England fans who do sing about the war that their behaviour is “totally unacceptable”.

“I was asked about this immediately after the game in Dortmund and, to be honest, I wasn't aware at the time what had been said, it was hearsay,” Southgate said. “So I wasn’t as strong as I’d liked to have been on it, really.”

“It's unacceptable, completely unacceptable,” Southgate said of the Nazi taunts. “We have a huge percentage of fans who follow us brilliantly. We experienced that in Lithuania, when we went over to the supporters at the end of the game.

“But an element, things that were shouted that night, were totally unacceptable. We've moved on from those times, or should have moved on from those times. They don’t represent us as a team, the people who do that.”

Southgate has toughened up his stance (Getty) More