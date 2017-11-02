Gareth Southgate warns Jack Wilshere, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and other axed England stars to start playing regularly

Gareth Southgate has axed England’s under-performing stars and warned his squad that they have to play regularly for their clubs if they want to go to next summer’s World Cup.

Seven players have been dropped with the England manager saying could not consider Jack Wilshere because “I don’t know how you get in an England squad without getting in the Arsenal team”.

Southgate also omitted Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Chris Smalling, Daniel Sturridge – with criticism of each of them – along with Jermain Defoe, Jake Livermore, Aaron Cresswell and goalkeeper Fraser Forster from his squad. Southgate said he spoke to “every one of them” about his decision.

Into his 25-man squad, for the first time, for the friendlies against Germany and Brazil, the top-two ranked nations in world football, come Tammy Abraham and Joe Gomez, both just 20, and 21-year-old Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Fabian Delph, who dropped out of the last squad through injury, and Danny Rose are fit again and called up along with Ashley Young who has not been included since September 2013. At 32, Young is also the oldest outfield player selected with 13 of those chosen 24 or under and six of them 21 or under. As expected another 21-year-old, Harry Winks, retains his place.

“We can’t wait for Ruben to have 50 games, or Tammy to have 50 games, or some of the others,” Southgate explained. “So let’s be brave and let’s go with some of those guys and give them the opportunity and see what they might be capable of.”

Choosing Abraham and Loftus-Cheek also means there are more Chelsea players in the England squad on loan that there are actually playing for the club, with only Gary Cahill doing so.

There are six players from Tottenham Hotspur and four from Manchester City, who both performed so spectacularly in the Champions League on Wednesday with Southgate at Wembley to watch Spurs destroy holders Real Madrid.

Southgate indicated that he was waiting for England to secure qualification for the World Cup before shaking up the squad – partly because he intends to play with three defenders and with wing-backs when he goes to Russia.

“We had to qualify, so to fiddle too much with the team and change the team while you are still having to win, and you’re not certain whether the lads are going to be able to go in and handle it, is difficult,” Southgate explained.

“Now we’ve got a phase where, ‘ok, let’s see what’s possible here, how can we evolve the team, how can we take it forward, how can we give some of the young players that we’ve seen over the summer coming through’.”

Ashley Young is back in the England fold, along with close friend Dele Ali

Interestingly, and following England’s success at winning the Under-17 World Cup, following on from the Under-20 triumph in the summer, Southgate also name-checked two even younger players than the ones he has called up: Manchester City’s Phil Foden and Jadon Sancho, who recently left City for Borussia Dortmund. Both are 17. “I am excited by young English players that are coming through,” he said. "I’m excited by Foden and Sancho.”

During the last get-together, before the final two World Cup qualifiers against Slovenia and Lithuania, Southgate was damning in his declaration that there were players in his squad who did not deserve to be there. With this selection it is clear who he meant and he expanded on the reasons for dropping Smalling, Oxlade-Chamberlain and Sturridge.

On Smalling, Southgate said:

“He’s a player who’s obviously playing at a big club. We want to play a certain way. The players we’ve brought in we want to see using the ball from the back and building up in a certain way. That’s a style I want to have a look at.” Asked if he thought Smalling could not play the ball out from the defence, Southgate added: “No, I think he can. (But) We have players like Stones and Dier and Maguire who are even better. Until they’re given the chance to do it, we won’t know whether they can play at this level.”

Oxlade-Chamberlain is not currently playing regularly for Liverpool

On Sturridge, Southgate said: “He’s not playing regularly. I think it’s very difficult. I don’t remember the last time Daniel had 90 minutes. So again, to come into games like we’re playing, and be able to be at his very best, is very difficult. The attacking players that I’ve picked are the highest English goal-scorers in the league: Abraham, Sterling, Kane, Vardy, Rashford. So bar Rooney who’s retired and Welbeck who’s injured. If data is a thing that floats your boat, they’re in on merit through that.”

Oxlade-Chamberlain has also been dropped and Southgate said:

“He suffers slightly from the change of system because the way we want to go, he becomes a possibility at wing-back, but I think Trippier was outstanding last night (against Madrid), Kyle Walker excellent. If we play him as one of the players just off the forwards, we’ve got Alli, we’ve got Rashford, we’ve got Sterling.”

Southgate gave an honest assessment of Wilshere's England prospects

Southgate also discussed the merits of Wilshere and said: “The concern for me with Jack is that it’s not just this one injury, it is many injuries over a long period of time. If you look at seven or eight years and how many matches he has played, I think it is important that he is able to have a real run of games that we are able to say he is robust, he is ready, I don’t need to see him in terms of his quality, so if I am picking him in March I will be delighted because I think he’s a really exciting player.”

Southgate has earmarked Young as a wing-back in his system with Gomez “a centre-back and I think a back three is perfect for him”. Southgate added: “The players we are bringing in now, the likes of Winks, Gomez, Loftus-Cheek, they are comfortable with the ball, they are technically good footballers and we have got to be better in possession of the ball than we have in the last few games. Are they 100 per cent ready? We don’t know.

“They are now performing in the Premier League and doing well. Whether we see the benefit of that in Russia or beyond Russia remains to be seen. But they are players who excite me to work with and I think excite people when they learn more about them and see what they are capable of.”

The England senior squad in full: Jack Butland, Joe Hart, Jordan Pickford, John Stones, Phil Jones, Danny Rose, Ryan Bertrand, Gary Cahill, Harry Maguire, Joe Gomez, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker, Ashley Young, Fabian Delph, Eric Dier, Jordan Henderson, Harry Winks, Jesse Lingard, Dele Alli, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Raheem Sterling, Tammy Abraham, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Jamie Vardy