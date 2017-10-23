Garry Monk exclusive interview: 'I took the flak and negative opinions but they never broke me'

Things have not gone so well, so far, for Garry Monk at Middlesbrough. The promotion favourites are stuttering, the excitement that greeted his appointment has been replaced by the early rumblings of disenchantment and the promise from chairman Steve Gibson that they would “smash” the Championship this season hangs in the air like an axe.

This is what Monk wanted. Not the axe, but he wanted the challenge and the pressure. He needed to be at a club that wanted to get back to the Premier League as much as he did. That is why he left Leeds.

“The ambition is to go back up straight away,” said Monk, looking relaxed after a visit to the hugely impressive Acklam Grange School in Middlesbrough as part of a Community project that helps Primary School children adjust to life at Secondary School.

“But this is probably the only league in the world where 13 or 14 teams start believing they have a chance of finishing first or second. I’m a new manager with a whole new way of doing things and that takes a bit of time. Of course, time and football management are not two things that ever go together…”

Boro’s inconsistent start is a concern, but it does not worry Monk or shake his belief he is making progress. The home defeat to Cardiff City leaves them five points off the play-offs, but he remains on an even keel. He has tasted success as a manager and swallowed failure. He did the same as a player. He has been lauded and he has been rejected. He has been praised and he has been criticised. None of it got under his skin, inflating or deflating his ego.

He was talked about as a future England manager at Swansea one minute and was looking for jobs in the Championship the next, eventually re-emerging at Leeds, where he mounted an unexpected promotion challenge last season.

“Don’t get me wrong, when people talk well of you, of course it’s good, but I don’t rely on those things,” said Monk, who takes his side to Bournemouth in the Caribou Cup on Tuesday night. “I didn’t wake up in the morning feeling any different to the way I do now. Things went very well for me in those early days at Swansea, but I know I’ll never be in another job like that.

“From being captain to being chucked in as manager, that won’t happen again in the Premier League, but I’ve always tried to be a balanced person. Not too high, not too low.

“It really hurt when I left. It was unique because of my ties with Swansea, the length of time I’d been there and the journey we had been on through the leagues, but it was also the best learning curve.

“The first thing that happened after I was sacked was about 100 managers and coaches got in touch to say ‘welcome to the club.’ It’s part of the job. It set me up for everything that has happened since.”

That’s not quite true. It was what happened to Monk when he was 14 that set him up for a life in football.

“My upbringing was so important, my parents taught me a work ethic and they gave me a thick skin,” he continued. “My dad built up a cleaning business from scratch, we’re not talking about a huge business, but it was successful and he did that because of his work ethic.

“I always saw that and every school holiday, every evening, we were working with my dad cleaning offices and factories.

“Even when I was a young footballer, I would do two or three hours of manual labour before I went into training every morning. That breeds a toughness…

“Even at the start, when I had to deal with rejection, it was about picking myself up and going again. When I was released by Watford, it was harsh, brutal. I went home and cried my eyes out. I was 14 and my world had come crashing down around me.

“I sat in my parents’ house with my dreams shattered. My dad told me to pull myself together, trust yourself, work hard and let’s go. My mum worked in banking for years and lost her job.. really tough, a lot of emotion, but she worked again. I went to Torquay, did really well as a YTS, got my move to Southampton. It didn’t really work out, I had to go back down to League Two with Swansea.

“Then, that wonderful journey, but each time we got promoted people said I wouldn’t be able to do it in the higher league, every time they said I’d have to be replaced, that I wasn’t good enough.

“To get to the Premier League, prove you could do it, I wouldn’t have been able to do that without the mentality I have. I took the flak, I took the negative opinions and sometimes they were valid, but they never broke me.

“If your focus is on the negative, you will never make something work. You stay focused during the tough times and trust yourself, trust in what you have been doing to be successful, or relatively successful, in the past.”

That is what he needs to do now. Boro have played well at times, but results have been mixed. They have spent more money than anyone in the Championship and, having left Leeds after just one year in acrimonious circumstances, what happens to Monk at Boro could define the next ten years of his career.

“There has been a lot of negativity [toward me] and I was disappointed to leave Leeds,” Monk explained. “I felt we had a fantastic season when you consider what it was when I took over and what it was when we left.

“There was an expectancy we’d still be there. It was frustrating, and I don’t want to go too much into it, but for me there was never a real intention for me to have a long-term job there.

“My intention was to stay, but I had a one-year contract, there were new owners. After the job I’d done and after discussions, there was never a real desire to keep me and I didn’t want to put myself or my staff in that position.

“That’s why I took the Middlesbrough job. I’ve loved every minute of it and we are improving, you have to rebuild the confidence of a club after relegation, the players, the staff and the fans and we’re getting there.”

MFC Foundation started the ‘Stepping Up’ programme last year; which aims to provide a positive catalyst to better prepare children stepping up from primary to secondary school.