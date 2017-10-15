Gary Cahill fears the worst as injury curse continues to hit Chelsea

Gary Cahill admitted it feels like everything is going wrong for Chelsea as their injury crisis worsened at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

Antonio Conte wanted to strengthen his squad significantly in the summer to deal with the rigours of continental football.

But the Blues still look short in a number of areas as Victor Moses joined key first-teamers N’Golo Kane, Alvaro Morata and new signing Danny Drinkwater on the sidelines.

“It seems that it never rains but it pours,” said Cahill. “We were lucky to have not too many injuries but we have recently picked up a few.

“Now it's a little sticky moment but we need to come through that together and we have a chance to respond on Wednesday.”

Conte hopes Morata will be back for the midweek Champions League clash with Roma at Stamford Bridge but Cahill, who was hurt by the defeat to Crystal Palace, is just focusing on getting things right in time for the visit of the Italian giants.

“When you have had a bad performance or bad result, you want to put it right as soon as possible. It doesn't help the feeling we have right now because we are disappointed. We are disappointed with the performance.

“You saw the real Chelsea last season and it is important we try and emulate that sort of form this season. It's about consistency. The consistency against Atletico was fantastic but then City came around very quickly which impacted that game.

“You saw one fresh team and one that was not fresh. That was disappointing but coming into this game, we had more than enough in the changing room to go and get a result."