Gary Lineker trolls Real Madrid with his 'delight' that Zinedine prefers Karim Benzema over Harry Kane

Lineker has caused some controversy with his Benzema comments: Getty

Gary Lineker has tweeted that he believes Zinedine Zidane rates Karim Benzema more highly than Harry Kane and therefore will not be interested in buying the Spurs forward.

After the Spurs man grabbed two goals against a shambolic Liverpool on Sunday, Lineker teased Real Madrid hopefuls by suggesting they will never get their hands on the in-form striker.

As rumours rage around a possible move for Kane to Real Madrid next summer, Spurs fans will be left desperately hoping that Lineker can predict the future. Just last week, Zidane hailed Kane as “the complete player”.

Harry Kane scores again. Thankfully Zidane thinks Benzema is the best so they won’t be interested in poaching him. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) October 22, 2017

Though Kane has revealed he would love to be a ‘one-club man’ and finish his career at Spurs, a glance at the past will not boost fan confidence: Real Madrid poached Luka Modric from Spurs in 2012 and Gareth Bale in 2013.

Whether Lineker’s sentiment comes from an age-old affection for Spurs or simply an allegiance to good Premier League football, his joking tweet has put himself in danger of raising the Real Madrid boss’ hackles for the second time this week.

The Match of the Day presenter’s previous shot at Benzema came after Real Madrid’s Champions League surprise 1-1 draw with Spurs last week, when he wondered on Twitter whether he was a “tad overrated”.

Is it me or is Benzema a tad overrated? A goal every other game in a team as strong as Real Madrid is nada especial. Decent not great. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) 17 October 2017

Though Benzema put in a largely underwhelming performance against Spurs, he and Ronaldo forced Hugo Lloris into some acrobatic saves.

According to Goal, Zidane dismissed Lineker’s comments as “embarrassing” and maintained that “Benzema is the best”.