Gary Megson insists he is not auditioning for West Brom hotseat against Tottenham
The last time Gary Megson managed in the Premier League, Sir Alex Ferguson was still at Manchester United and Portsmouth were a top-flight club.
Megson is set to take charge of his first game in the top division since December 2009 on Saturday against Tottenham Hotspur, back in the technical area with West Bromwich Albion.
He returned to the game this summer after answering an SOS from Tony Pulis but now finds himself as interim manager after Albion sacked the Welshman on Monday.
Alan Pardew remains the favourite to take over permanently at the Hawthorns and Megson, 58, has admitted he finds the situation uncomfortable as he prepares for this weekend’s trip to Wembley.
“This is absolutely not an audition for me and while everyone aspires to be in the Premier League, this is in the most unfortunate of circumstances,” he told Telegraph Sport.
“I’ve obviously been out of football for some time and this isn’t something I was expecting to happen earlier this year.
“I was on my way to Corsica on holiday with my wife when Tony called me and asked to come in as his assistant. I wasn’t sure about it as I’d never done the role before.
“Now we’ve had a chain of events that require me to take charge of the team, for however long it is. I’ve taken nearly 700 games as a manager so hopefully West Brom think I know what I’m doing.”
Megson’s last job was at Sheffield Wednesday, with Milan Mandaric controversially wielding the axe in February 2012 after a 1-0 win over their Steel City rivals, with the club third in League One.
He spent the next two years applying for managerial posts but struggled to even get an interview.
This weekend, however, he will face Mauricio Pochettino in front of over 65,000 people hoping to secure Albion’s first league win since August.
“We’ve contrived to get three draws from three games we should have won and that’s why we’re in this position,” he said.
“It makes the games against the super-powers even harder but we will go there and look to cause them problems.
"There is no such thing as a caretaker manager - you're either the manager or you haven't got one. I'm contracted to West Brom and no matter what happens to me, we've all got a job to do."