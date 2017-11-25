Gary Megson makes pitch for West Brom job after holding Tottenham at Wembley

Gary Megson has admitted that being back on the sidelines as West Brom interim manager has “whetted his appetite” for football again, but stopped short of saying he wants the job full-time, and refused to be drawn on whether he would take it.

The 58-year-old has temporarily succeeded Tony Pulis, having previously been part of his coaching staff, and admitted he was enjoying the experience after his side’s creditable 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley.

“I did say for those people who haven’t been to the couple of press conferences in the last few days I had consciously decided two and a half years ago if I’m not getting jobs I’m going travelling and going golfing,” Megson began. “But the previous 18 months before that I was trying to get jobs and it wasn’t happening. This has whetted my appetite again. I enjoyed being on that touchline. I think I’m good at it.

“There’s obviously some reason why I’m not working. But it hasn’t made any different in terms of the 90 minutes that we’ve played on this job. That’s for the board to decide what they’re doing. The only thing I can do is tell you I was asked on Monday morning to take the team in the interim period and who knows how long that is.

“Tomorrow [Sunday] they’ll be in for recovery, Monday they’ll be in for preparation for Newcastle, then we play them on Tuesday. If I’m involved they’ll get my best. If I’m not, fine. There’s nothing I can do. It’s not as if I’ll be upset about it. I’ve been in this a long time.

“The club’s probably fortunate in that they need somebody to try steady the ship with what’s been happening. I’ve taken over 600 games, it’s not as if I’m from the youth team and using this as a job advert.”