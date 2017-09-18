Gary Neville believes Manchester United's four goals against Everton covered up a poor performance

Romelu Lukaku made it seven goals in seven games in all games this season: Getty

Gary Neville believes Manchester United four-goal win over Everton flattered them and covered up what “wasn’t a good performance”.

United led from the fourth minute thanks to Antonio Valencia’s wonderstrike but it wasn’t until the 84th minute before the next goal, which triggered three in nine minutes to secure a resounding scoreline.

That treble meant that United have now scored nine goals in the last 10 minutes of matches this season, compared to the seven they have managed in the first 80.

It was a similar story away to Swansea earlier in the season and Neville believes these convincing scorelines are covering up some under-par performances.

“No it wasn't a good performance,” said Neville on Sky Sports. “There's a bit of a pattern building though in terms of getting in front and then being patient.

“Sometimes they're even retreating a bit with a couple of defensive substitutions. The other team then gets desperate and United score goals late on in the game.

“It has happened two or three times now this season, I think Jose is renowned as being a patient coach and his team look like they have the maturity to be able to handle it.

“He'll be a little bit concerned about the goals they conceded at Stoke last week and the couple of big chances they conceded today because United haven't played against the best teams in the league yet.”