Gary Neville compares Jose Mourinho to Floyd Mayweather as he praises Manchester United's defence

Gary Neville has compared Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho to undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather, given that their defence-first approach draws unfair criticism given that it produces success.

Despite watching his United side beat Tottenham 1-0 on Saturday, Mourinho still had to answer claims that he deployed negative tactics, although the accusations stemmed largely from the display against Liverpool earlier in the month.

Mourinho appeared to respond to this criticism by making a shushing gesture to television cameras upon the final whistle of the win over Spurs, and he confirmed afterwards that the act was aimed at his critics in an attempt to stop them from speaking negatively about his team and players.

It’s something that former United defender Neville agreed with, and he praised United’s performance and made special note of their defensive discipline and togetherness, which he believes echoes the approach taken by pound-for-pound king Mayweather, who has made a career out of utilising defensive and counter-attacking tactics throughout his 50-0 boxing career.

“Mauricio Pochettino and Jürgen Klopp have got wonderful reputations for being attacking coaches. But Mourinho is a little bit like Mayweather at times,” Neville said on Sky Sports. “Mayweather is called boring at times, where he uses defence as a weapon, let's people punch themselves out.

“Jürgen Klopp in that game a few weeks ago didn't feel he could fully go for it, because he felt: 'He's going to do me, I don't want to get done by a Mourinho masterclass.' And I think Tottenham lacked the belief to go for it on Saturday.

“I think he gets into [the coaches'] heads, and has them thinking: ‘I can't get done on the counter-attack here, he'll do me’. And that's a great coach, to think he can have other coaches spoiling their tactics. So in some ways I think he does deserve more respect, his record is unbelievable.”