Gary Neville lifts the lid on Sir Alex Ferguson's Anfield 'hairdryer' treatment

Gary Neville has lifted the lid on Sir Alex Ferguson’s “intense” hairdryer treatment at Manchester United, admitting that he was at his worse for “big games” against the likes of Liverpool and rivals City.

Whereas Ferguson was relaxed and relatively composed in the build-up to “normal games”, Neville says, the Scotsman appeared to save his hairdryer treatment for key title clashes.

According to the former defender, it was at Anfield where Ferguson would most consistently lose his temper.

"Sir Alex was always different around the big games," Neville told Sky Sports. "He could be quite relaxed, particularly towards the end, around what I would call 'normal' games, but towards the Liverpool and City games he was always more intense.

"During the week, if you walked down the corridor before a big game he'd be like 'hi son', whereas in the normal games he'd be more chatty.

"He was different going into the big games and to be honest with you, the most consistently angry that I saw him.

"People talk about the hairdryer and it never happened that much to be honest with you during a season, but the most consistent place you would see it was Anfield - at half-time or the end of the game.

Ferguson was well known for his fierce temper (Getty)