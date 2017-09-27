Gary Neville reveals he was 'relieved' when David Beckham left Manchester United for Real Madrid

David Beckham and Gary Neville reunite for the latter's testimonial in 2011: AFP/Getty Images

Manchester United’s former full-back Gary Neville admits he was “relieved” when David Beckham left Old Trafford.

England captain Beckham had a very public falling out with manager Sir Alex Ferguson before moving to Real Madrid in 2003.

Neville says it was the right time for the No 7 to move on and that looking back at his career now it is hard to argue that it was a bad decision.

"He always harboured this hope of playing abroad, I think, and playing in European football,” Neville said in an interview with StrettyNewsTV.

“Looking at what he’s done in his career now - playing at Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan, Manchester United, LA Galaxy, it’s a great career.

"You can’t look at it and think that he was wrong. He’s richer for those experiences.”

Beckham left Old Trafford amid a huge media storm after Ferguson kicked at boot at him during a dressing room row which struck him in the face.





“His time had probably come at United where he was right to leave,” Neville added.

“There was a bit of me that was relieved that that tension, that little bit of an underlying thing that was there had gone.

“He was a brilliant player and I loved playing with him.”