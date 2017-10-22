Gary Neville thinks he is done as a football manager

Manchester United icon Gary Neville is not planing to repeat his brief stint as Valencia head coach anywhere else.

Gary Neville cannot see himself taking another role as a football manager following his failed stint in charge of Valencia.

The former Manchester United captain was sacked by Valencia after only four months in charge in March 2016, while he also served as an assistant manager for England under Roy Hodgson.

Instead of returning to the dugout, Neville wants to continue to pursue his business interests which include owning non-league side Salford City and running new project University Academy 92 – an education programme teaching sport and business students leadership skills – alongside his media work.

While Neville does not regret his spell at Valencia, he cannot see himself taking another managerial role in the future and has definitively ruled it out for at least the next five years.

"It'll never happen," the ex-England international said to The Daily Mail.

"I'm a million miles away. I suppose never is a strong word because in 10 years you might wake up and say, 'I want to coach'.

"I love football and the camaraderie but I don't want to be in that environment anymore.

"Up until 15 months ago I was coach of England and 19 months ago I was coach of Valencia, so it would be impossible to say at that stage that I'm never going to be a coach, but I had turned down two or three Premier League jobs, I turned down two Championship jobs and I wasn't going to go into coaching.

"I did it because it was my business partner and I thought that the opportunity for an Englishman to manage one of the top four or five clubs in Spain was never going to happen again.

"It was an unbelievable opportunity and it didn't go as well as I wanted it to, but I enjoyed every minute and it taught me a lot and things I will apply to my business life.