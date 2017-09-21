Gary Neville on his new university, Salford City and what comes next for Manchester United's Class of 92

Not content with being an hotelier, property developer and, of course, a television pundit, Gary Neville is now breaking into the world of higher education. On Wednesday morning, with his brother Phil and Nicky Butt in attendance, the former Manchester United full-back announced UA92 - the Class of 92’s latest project.

UA92 – or ‘University Academy 92’, to give it its full name – will be a university, but one that focuses on the personal development of the individual as much as academic attainment. It is currently at consultation stage but should the proposals come to fruition, the scheme will see its campus built a stone’s throw away from Old Trafford. United themselves and Lancashire County Cricket Club are both supportive of the proposals, which could ultimately see as many as 7,000 students enrolled by 2028.

It is some undertaking for a man who is already very busy. Any more projects and he might “blow up”, Neville jokes, and the move into academia seems a surprising one, but the decision to add this latest project to his intimidating to-do list was inspired by his own development under Sir Alex Ferguson at United.

“The initial idea was thinking about how we can instil our football principles and values into as many people as possible at a young age,” he tells The Independent. “We were at United from the age of 16-21 but in our pre-first team days, we were taught more than football. We were prepared for what came our way in professional football and into our thirties, prepared for life.

“The idea that you go to learn a skill at university and not the character development - personality traits, leadership, being able to self-analyse - it just did not feel that that was what an academic provision was. We wanted to try and do something that would be different.”

It is Neville’s own creation, too. He came up with the initial idea, then fleshed it out in discussions with the rest of the Class of 92 - his brother, Butt, Paul Scholes and Ryan Giggs - who meet bi-weekly, sometimes bi-monthly, to discuss the group’s current projects and potential new ventures. It is usually then up to Neville to execute them. “We felt passionate about this idea,” he says of UA92. “We thought the potential for 7,000 students to be wandering up and down this Stretford Old Trafford corridor in seven to 10 years is incredible. What a goal.”

The Class of 92’s ambitions are changing Greater Manchester, but they have not been realised without controversy along the way. Earlier this year, his ‘St Michael’s’ plan to redevelop an area of inner-city Manchester had to be revised after the public body Historic England objected to designs that would “affect some of Manchester’s most precious heritage”.

There is also Salford City, the sixth-tier club which has risen up the English league pyramid since the group’s takeover in 2014. The Ammies have enjoyed two promotions in the seasons since and have started the current National League North campaign well too. Football League status always has been the “ambition”, as Neville puts it, and that ambition could well be realised in the next two years.

Yet there have been criticisms of that project too, and as recently as this week. The Manchester FA’s decision to exclusively use Salford’s academy side for their representative county team, rather than source players for a mixed team from various clubs in the area as in the past, has frustrated some in Manchester grassroots football. The Manchester FA themselves point out that all clubs in the area were invited to apply for their youth team to be used, Salford were merely the successful applicants.

