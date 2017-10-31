Gary Neville warns Manchester City about the one big thing that could cost them the Premier League title

Manchester City have scored more goals than any other side at this stage of the season in Premier League history, but Gary Neville still has a warning for Pep Guardiola’s side and their title ambitions.

City have scored 35 goals in just 10 matches this season, having won all but one of their league games that has seen them installed as heavy title favourites. After experiencing the first season in his managerial career where he has not won a trophy, Guardiola looks determined to ensure it does not happen again, and has a much more balanced side to rely on this season that is scoring goals aplenty and also remaining strong in defence – having conceded just 18 shots on target in the same number of games.

While others may be getting ahead of themselves by anointing City as champions-in-waiting, former Manchester United defender Neville still erred on the side of caution given that they are yet to reach the most testing period in the season, and he explained that had they not slipped up at the same time in the last two years, they could well be gunning for a third consecutive Premier League title.

“They are at an outstandingly high level,” Neville said on Sky Sports. “They can only stop themselves. I mention the words robustness and resilience. I look at the winter months and it seems like an old cliché – can you go away to Stoke and that sort of garbage – but there's a little bit more to it than that.

“If you look at Manchester City's last two seasons, one under Manuel Pellegrini and one under Guardiola, and you look at November, December and January, they probably would have won two titles in those two seasons if they'd have maintained their championship-winning level.

“If they drop to that level in November, December and January again then they'll be in trouble. Those months are tough, the toughest months, I don't care what anybody says. It's the toughest months to play football – the games, the weather, the injuries, the stockpile of fixtures, the Champions League, the Christmas period...”