Gasly denied chance of Super Formula title by typhoon

Pierre Gasly skipped the United States Grand Prix to finish his Super Formula season, but he will miss out on the title thanks to weather.

Formula One prodigy Pierre Gasly was denied his chance to win the Super Formula title after a typhoon caused the final race of the season to be cancelled.

Red Bull junior Gasly has been given the chance to step into F1 with Toro Rosso for the remainder of the campaign, but skipped this weekend's United States Grand Prix in order to complete his season in the Japanese competition.

The Frenchman was just half a point behind Hiroaki Ishiura with one race remaining, but torrential conditions at Suzuka mean there will be no change.

Friday's practice was delayed, while qualifying was called off after the first session, with organisers deeming the foreboding weather to be too dangerous as they called off Sunday's race.

New Zealander Brendon Hartley has returned to F1 after eight years away to take Gasly's seat at the Circuit of the Americas.