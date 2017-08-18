Gasol 'may have to rethink things' if Grizzlies don't improve

Spanish centre Marc Gasol has questioned his future with the Memphis Grizzlies if the NBA franchise does not improve.

Marc Gasol wants the Memphis Grizzlies to get better as a team. If they do not, he may leave in free agency.

In Gasol's nine years with the Grizzlies, the Spanish centre has averaged 14.9 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game, won the Defensive Player of the Year in 2012-13 and made three All-Star games, but he has never made it to the NBA Finals.

The furthest the Grizzlies ever made it in the playoffs with Gasol on the roster was in 2012-13 when Memphis upset the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference semi-finals, but they eventually fell to the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference Finals.



"Growth must be maintained," Gasol told Catalunya Radio. "If we do not [we] have to rethink things."

"I'm very ambitious and I've wanted Memphis to be a great franchise," he added.

"We've grown a lot the last six-seven years, but we have to keep growing."

Gasol can opt out of his contract after the 2018-19 season.