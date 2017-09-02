Gasol inspires dominant Spain once again

Pau Gasol inspired Spain to another dominant win as the reigning EuroBasket champions thrashed Czech Republic 93-56 to start their title defence with back-to-back victories.
San Antonio Spurs star Gasol – MVP at this tournament two years ago – led the way with 26 points and eight rebounds as Spain followed on from their opening 99-60 hammering of Montenegro in Group C.
With an NBA headline act of their own, Montenegro bounced back with 72-48 victory over Hungary, Orlando Magic forward Nikola Vucevic putting up 13 points and seven rebounds.
Croatia joined Spain in staying perfect with a 74-58 defeat of joint hosts Romania.
Lithuania, 2015 EuroBasket runners-up, recovered from their surprise Group B loss to Georgia by downing another of the hosts, as Israel's strong first-quarter showing proved in vain in an 88-73 reverse.
Also in that pool, Georgia were brought back down to earth in a 67-57 loss to Germany, and Italy overcame Ukraine 78-66.
In Group A there was a 95-87 win for France over Greece, Poland eased past Iceland 91-61, while Slovenia battled to a narrow 81-78 win against Finland.
Latvia's Kristaps Porzingis shrugged off the disappointment of his debut loss to Serbia by sinking 27 points in his country's 92-64 Group D triumph over Belgium.
And finally, from that same group, Russia beat Rio 2016 silver medallists Serbia 75-72, and Great Britain lost 84-70 to Turkey.