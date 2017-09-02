Gasol inspires dominant Spain once again

Spain are the reigning EuroBasket champions and will take some stopping this time around, having clocked up 192 points in two matches.

Pau Gasol inspired Spain to another dominant win as the reigning EuroBasket champions thrashed Czech Republic 93-56 to start their title defence with back-to-back victories.

San Antonio Spurs star Gasol – MVP at this tournament two years ago – led the way with 26 points and eight rebounds as Spain followed on from their opening 99-60 hammering of Montenegro in Group C.

With an NBA headline act of their own, Montenegro bounced back with 72-48 victory over Hungary, Orlando Magic forward Nikola Vucevic putting up 13 points and seven rebounds.

Croatia joined Spain in staying perfect with a 74-58 defeat of joint hosts Romania.

Lithuania, 2015 EuroBasket runners-up, recovered from their surprise Group B loss to Georgia by downing another of the hosts, as Israel's strong first-quarter showing proved in vain in an 88-73 reverse.

Also in that pool, Georgia were brought back down to earth in a 67-57 loss to Germany, and Italy overcame Ukraine 78-66.

In Group A there was a 95-87 win for France over Greece, Poland eased past Iceland 91-61, while Slovenia battled to a narrow 81-78 win against Finland.

Latvia's Kristaps Porzingis shrugged off the disappointment of his debut loss to Serbia by sinking 27 points in his country's 92-64 Group D triumph over Belgium.

And finally, from that same group, Russia beat Rio 2016 silver medallists Serbia 75-72, and Great Britain lost 84-70 to Turkey.