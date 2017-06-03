Gatland's Lions won their tour opener, but Twitter was not impressed

It was an unconvincing display from the British and Irish Lions, who nonetheless opened their tour with a win.

The British and Irish Lions toiled in their tour opener against New Zealand's Provincial Barbarians as Warren Gatland's side came from behind to win 13-7.

As the first of six warm-up matches before the opening Test against the All Blacks, Saturday's match represented an underwhelming start to proceedings.

Captain Sam Warburton described himself as "pretty pleased", but not everybody was in agreement.

The assessment from some quarters was highly critical and we have rounded up a selection of the best reaction from Twitter.

Lions toil in tour opener