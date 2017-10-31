Gatland committed to leading Wales to World Cup glory

Warren Gatland wants to see out his Wales contract and feels it is possible he could leave in 2019 as a world champion.

Warren Gatland has reaffirmed his commitment to Wales and believes they can win the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

The Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) confirmed this month they have drawn up a shortlist of potential replacements for the New Zealander when he departs after the competition in Japan.

Gatland has expressed his desire to secure a role in Super Rugby but assured he is dedicated to leading Wales over the coming two years and thinks there is every chance of him signing off by lifting the Webb Ellis Cup.

"I'm really excited about the next two years, the planning and the countdown [to the World Cup]," said Gatland, who coached the British and Irish Lions to a dramatic series draw against New Zealand this year.

"I'm excited about the group of players that have come through.

"I'm committed to Wales and I need to reiterate that. Six months ago, and I don't know where it came from, there was speculation that I would do the Lions and wouldn't be coming back.

"You are away for 12 months, concentrating on the Lions but when you come back here your focus is on winning the World Cup.

"I need to stress that we can win the World Cup.

"We know we have to stay healthy and not pick up too many injuries but what’s exciting about this group of players is their age-profile and their experience.

"We should go into the World Cup campaign with some real experience, some fantastic youngers and a good balance."