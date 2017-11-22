Gatland delighted by North's return

George North's decision to leave Northampton Saints and return to Wales on an NDC has left national team coach Warren Gatland delighted.

Warren Gatland has hailed the impending return of Wales international George North after the winger signed a National Dual Contract (NDC) for next season.

North left Scarlets in 2013 to join Northampton Saints in the Premiership and has been a huge success, scoring 35 tries in 80 appearances.

His form with Wales has also seen him be part of two British and Irish Lions tours – including this year's 1-1 draw with New Zealand.

From the 2018-19 season North will return to the Pro14, although with which region remains unclear, and Gatland is delighted to have the 25-year-old back.

"It is fantastic that George is returning to Wales on a National Dual Contract," said the coach.

"At just 25, George is in the prime of his career and signing an NDC, with all the playing and non-playing benefits associated with it, will allow him to flourish.

"It is great for the game here in Wales to see a player of George's stature and reputation return home to play his domestic rugby.

"We will work with George to determine the best fit for him and will look to announce where he will play in the New Year."

North is currently sidelined with a knee injury and is not expected to return until late December.