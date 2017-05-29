Gatland tactics will stifle Lions hopes, says England boss Jones

The British and Irish Lions face a daunting challenge in New Zealand and Eddie Jones is not confident over their chances.

England coach Eddie Jones fears Warren Gatland's tactics will cost the British and Irish Lions in their three-Test showdown with New Zealand.

The Lions face a daunting task as they take on the world champions on their own soil across June and July, having suffered a whitewash on their last visit.

Jones claims Wales boss Gatland's approach will be too rigid to get the better of the All Blacks, who are heavy favourites to triumph.

"I think it's going to be very tough for them [the Lions]," Jones told The Telegraph.

"They picked their squad to play a certain style based on the influence of Wales.

"They are looking to attack like Wales, with big gain line runners, not much ball movement. You'll struggle to beat the All Blacks like that.

"If they win the first Test they could win the series. If they don't, it might be a tough old series for them."

Jones led England to an 18-match winning run – which started under predecessor Stuart Lancaster at the 2015 World Cup – to equal the record set by Steve Hansen's side.

The Australian has not ruled out the possibility of one day becoming Lions coach.