Gatland wants Lions to test son Bryn

Bryn Gatland can expect to be tested by the British and Irish Lions, his father Warren said.

British and Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland told son Bryn to expect a busy outing when his side open their tour with a clash against the New Zealand Provincial Barbarians.

Blues' Bryn Gatland, 22, has been named to start at fly-half for the Provincial Barbarians in Saturday's encounter at Okara Park in Whangarei.

Speaking on Thursday, Warren Gatland said he expected his son to be put under plenty of pressure by his Lions.

"I spoke to him last night and he's been enjoying the week so I think we'll catch up tomorrow and he probably can expect to make a few tackles on the weekend," he told a news conference.

"We haven't spoken too much about the game. Obviously he's pretty excited about the opportunity if he does get a chance to play against us and I'm looking forward to seeing how he goes."

The encounter begins a busy tour for the Lions, who have three matches in a week to start the gruelling schedule.

Warren Gatland said he would give his 41-man squad a chance to impress in the opening three games.

"It's a great opportunity for the players that have been selected for the first match to go out and lay down a marker," he said.

"I think for everyone the dream is to be involved in the Test matches and there's a chance for this 15 or 23 to go out there and do that and hopefully get the tour off to a good start."