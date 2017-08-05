Gatlin gatecrashes Bolt's party, Ayana claims staggering 10,000m win

An anticipated golden farewell for Usain Bolt did not come to pass as the sprint icon's final individual race was won by Justin Gatlin.

Usain Bolt's unparalleled solo career ended on a painful note with a third-place finish in the men's 100-metre final at the IAAF World Championships as Justin Gatlin sensationally claimed gold.

An eight-time Olympic champion, Bolt was seeking to take his record-breaking haul of World Championship gold medals to 12 in a packed London Stadium.

Yet athletics' biggest star, who is set to retire after competing in England's capital, had to settle for bronze as he was edged out by Gatlin and Christian Coleman in a dramatic conclusion to Saturday's evening session.

Ethiopia's Almaz Ayana had earlier won the women's 10,000m by a staggering margin, while Luvo Manyonga took gold for South Africa in the men's long jump.

GATLIN SPOILS THE PARTY

In four previous men's 100m final appearances at the World Championships, Bolt's only defeat had come in 2011, when he sensationally false-started in Daegu and was disqualified.

The Jamaican icon has made a habit of overcoming slow starts throughout his career, but was left with too much to do on this occasion.

Gatlin - an unpopular figure with many in the crowd after serving two doping bans - ultimately took gold in a time of 9.92secs, with Coleman (9.94s) and Bolt (9.95s) marginally slower.

Bolt could yet bow out with a gold medal next weekend as part of Jamaica's 4x100m relay team.

AWESOME AYANA CLAIMS RECORD WIN

Ayana stormed to 10,000m gold in world-record time at Rio 2016, but it was hard to know what to expect from her on Saturday given she had yet to feature on the track in 2017.

The time spent out of competition certainly did not affect the Ethiopian, who stormed to an incredible victory by 46.37s from Tirunesh Dibaba - the biggest winning margin in the event in history and almost double the previous best.

After a slow opening tempo, Ayana surged clear of the rest of the field at the midway point and triumphed by the best part of a lap in the most remarkable of performances.

GENZEBE DIBABA SCRAPES THROUGH

Genzebe Dibaba, the world-record holder and reigning world champion in the 1500m, failed to secure automatic progression to Monday's final by finishing sixth in the first semi-final.

She would have been watching the subsequent race anxiously, but ended up advancing as a fastest loser.

Faith Kipyegon and Laura Muir were the standout performers, while Sifan Hassan and Caster Semenya will make up a strong field in the chase for gold.

MANYONGA CELEBRATES IN STYLE

Manyonga secured gold for South Africa in the men's long jump, a leap of 8.48m enough to edge out Jarrion Lawson by four centimetres. Another South African, Ruswahl Samaai, took bronze.

Manyonga - the silver medallist at Rio 2016 - made his excitement clear after he was declared the winner, returning to the pit to make a 'sand angel'.