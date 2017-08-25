Gavin Hunt: Suspension not to blame for Bidvest Wits form

Hunt will return to the dugout for the first time since his dismissal against Golden Arrows in the MTN8 Cup quarter-final match

Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt believes his absence in their past two PSL games didn’t contribute to the team's poor performance.

“Yes, it’s very frustrating. But the coaching and all the preparations are done days before the game,” Hunt told Daily Sun.

The reigning PSL Coach of the Year returns to the hotseat following a two-match suspension and he will face City in a repeat of last year’s MTN8 Cup semi-finals on Sunday.

“As a coach I just reiterate what needs to be done on match day. People think we coach on match day. But the truth is if you coach on match day, you will have a problem,” he said.

Wits begin their defence of the PSL title with a 1-0 defeat to the Citizens, before drawing 2-2 against Free State Stars in midweek.

“A win will certainly help us build momentum. It’s obviously a big match against a team that’s doing well. Benni has had a good start but there’s still a long, long way to go for the team,” Hunt concluded.

Wits will also welcome back defender Slavko Damjanovic from suspension following his dismissal on debut against Arrows.