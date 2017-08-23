Gavin Hunt: Amr Gamal will definitely deliver at Bidvest Wits

The Students unveiled their new signing to the South African media on Tuesday

Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt says that new signing Amr Gamal can do the job for them following his arrival on a one-year loan from Egyptian giants Al Ahly.

“He’s a player that I think can help us. I think he’s an old-fashioned number-nine. I like those types of players,” Hunt told the media.

Gamal joins after impressing Hunt when they played Ahly in the Caf Champions League where the former scored the winner in a 1-0 aggregate win last March.

“He can create goals and score goals. He’s at a good age as well. He’s had a very good upbringing in terms of his development from a club like Al Ahly. He’s been there since he was a young boy,” he said.

“We’re very positive with him but it’s going to take time, something we don’t have too much of and he knows that but he’s a professional and I’ll give him as much help and support as I can,” Hunt added.

Hunt also credits the club and CEO Jose Ferreira who ensured that the club secured the services of Gamal.

“The team already seems to accept him, you know. He’s fitting in nicely, he’s only been here a day or two so I’m sure it will go well," he continued.

“To be fair, Jose and the club have been very good and supportive, and I just hope it works out and I’m sure it will in the end,” Hunt concluded.