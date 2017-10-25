Gavin Hunt: Bidvest Wits not thinking about defending the PSL title

Hunt has won successive titles before, but he is not contemplating the same feat with the Students

Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt says they are not focusing on defending their PSL title.

“It’s easier to defend it than to try and win it. But we are not doing a very good job at the moment. We aren’t even thinking about winning the league (at this stage),” Hunt told the media.

Prior to their league win over Baroka FC on Sunday, the Students were struggling.

“We are just trying to get some points, get some wins and move up the table. We’re third from bottom. We need to get ourselves up the league, get a lot more confidence in the club and get more players back from injury,” he said.

Having played in the Caf Champions League this year, they are looking forward to having another crack it again next year.

"We have the Champions League that we will also play next year. We are looking forward to that,” Hunt added.

“But to win the league, generally, the second time I won it, it was easier. It’s hard now. You have Baroka, Cape Town City and Golden Arrows at the top. You’d never think that would happen,” he concluded.