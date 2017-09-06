Gavin Hunt concerned with Bidvest Wits' poor start to the season

The defending champions have had a slow start to the season, winning only one game in all competitions

Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt wants to revitalise their early season form, starting with Saturday’s MTN 8 Cup clash with Cape Town City at home.

“We’ve got to break them (City’s tactics) down. People worry too much about the opposition at times. We have to worry about ourselves and defend better,” Hunt told SowetanLive.

“Yes, we are concerned that the results haven’t been there, there is no doubt. But we need to settle down a bit and try to get settled into the starting 11. We just have to have a better concentration level," he continued.

“I think we have just been a bit unfortunate, I don’t think we have been playing badly. There is a good desire and determination in the team,” Hunt said.

As Wits are known for their tight defence, it’s a big disappointing the manner in which they have let in goals of late, conceding six goals in four games to date.

“In the end we have to score. It has been unlike us to concede that amount of goals,” Hunt concluded.

Wits lost 1-0 to City in the first leg match and they have their work cut out for them to overturn the deficit on course to defend their title.