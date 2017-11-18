Gavin Hunt confirms Buhle Mkhwanazi's readiness for Kaizer Chiefs clash

The lanky centre-back will finally make his long-awaited start when the Students welcome Amakhosi

Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt confirms that defender Buhle Mkhwanazi will make his first start to the season when they welcome Kaizer Chiefs in the Telkom Knockout semi-finals.

"Well we don't have anything else, do we? It's either him or me," Hunt told the media.

The defender came on a substitute when Wits secured a 1-0 win over Baroka FC last month.

"I played him in a (Multichoice Diski Challenge) Diski match on the weekend, so he's had that, and we had a friendly on Tuesday (against Pretoria City), but those are always different to playing games so you never know," he said.

Captain Thulani Hlatshwayo is a doubtful start for the clash against Amakhosi, while Nazeer Allie is out with a bruised toe, which forces the Students to look no further than Mkhwanzi.

Given their long list of injuries and Gabadinho Mhango's suspension, the Fifa break did not help matters for the struggling champions.

"No, it's made no difference. The situation's the sam, all the injuries are long-term so there's not much really that we can have," Hunt concluded.