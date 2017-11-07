Gavin Hunt demands better finishing from Amr Gamal at Bidvest Wits

The Egyptian forward is slowly finding his feet in the PSL, but Hunt believes he can still do more, especially in front of goal

Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt feels striker Amr Gamal has to improve his finishing although he is pleased with the kind of mentality he has brought to the team.

"I think if he stays in the box a little bit more, he would be much better. He misses a lot. My daughter would have scored that one," Hunt told the media.

Gamal scored the winner against Baroka FC in the Telkom Knockout Cup quarterfinals over the weekend to steer the Students into the last four where they will face Kaizer Chiefs.

Hunt believes the country needs to have more of players like Gamal.

"We need this type of players; they bring in a great mentality. These ones [Egyptians] are crazy. Maybe they can learn a lot from our movements but mentality-wise, they give a lot into the team,” Hunt said.

With the growing number of injuries, advancing to the last four may not be what Hunt wanted because it brings more fixtures for their depleted squad.

"I do not know if it's a good or bad thing for us to get through,” Hunt said.