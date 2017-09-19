Gavin Hunt impressed by Steven Pienaar and Daylon Claasen at Bidvest Wits

Pienaar and Claasen were one of the more high-profile signings at the start of the season at the Clever Boys

Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt is impressed with the minimal impact of Steven Pienaar and Daylon Claasen thus far.

“As you know, we lost one or two players from last season, so we obviously brought a guy like Steven in and I think he’s been hugely influential in the dressing room,” Hunt told the media.

They both featured in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Kaizer Chiefs, where Amr Gamal's late equaliser cancelled out Siphiwe Tshabalala's earlier strike.

“I mean, he hasn’t got the legs anymore, but the brains and moves and you saw tonight. I thought he was excellent under difficult circumstances, having gone a man down,” he said.

“I was thinking, ‘I need to take him out’ but then I tried to keep him going for as long as I could,” Hunt added.

The duo didn’t enjoy much first-team action last season, played sparingly especially Pienaar in Sunderland’s relegation from the English Premier League.

Hunt acknowledges they will both take time to fully get into the synergy of their style of play but marvels the professionalism they have shown at this rate.

“Daylon also didn’t play much football last season, I’m also trying to find out where he plays in the different systems or whatever you want to call it," he continued.

“That takes a little bit of time. Synergy takes time, you know those type of things. But both of them have been excellent in training, good, professionals, good ambassadors for the club, and good people that’s more important,” Hunt concluded.