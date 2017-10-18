Gavin Hunt’s job safe, says Bidvest Wits CEO Jose Ferreira

Recent reports have indicated that the Clever Boys are looking to replace the tactician

Bidvest Wits have no intention to fire Gavin Hunt according to chief executive officer Jose Ferreira.

“We don’t do things like that at the club. We don’t react to temporary bad form. Gavin has just won us the league for the first time in the club’s history. He also won the MTN 8,” Ferreira told IOL.

“We are not even talking about firing the coach. Gavin still has many years with us. We will only consider offers for Gavin if he is wanted by Bafana Bafana. At the moment they still have a good coach who is good for the country in Stuart Baxter,” he said.

Hunt has been heavily criticized for tinkering too much with the side, but his hand has been forced because of the injuries and a loss of key players.

“We lost the exceptional Phakamani Mahlambi and then we lost Buhle Mkhawanazi who formed a formidable partnership with Thulani Hlatshwayo at the heart of the defence. Darren Keet is also injured," he explained.

“So, injuries have forced the coach to make changes while other players are still gelling and trying to find their feet. We are not panicking. We will bounce back. I think it is still possible to win the league but it is going to be difficult for us.

“What is nice is that other teams are also dropping points. We will fight and see where that takes us. It is still early,” Ferreira concluded.