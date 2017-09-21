Gavin Hunt refuses to blame ‘bad luck’ for Bidvest Wits early season struggles

The defending champions are still waiting for their first win of the campaign, and Hunt believes they have to create their own luck

Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt believes bad luck has nothing to do with the fact that they have gone five matches without a win this season.

“No, no, no, no, you make your own luck. We can’t look for excuses like that. I will never say that. The luck is gone, now we must just keep fighting,” Hunt said post-match.

Goals from Michael Morton and a Rhulani Manzini brace piled more misery on the Students at the King Zwelithini Stadium on Wednesday night.

“You have got to give AmaZulu a lot of credit. They won every second ball. We had good possession in good areas. Again we just can’t get that final touch, but you can’t concede three goals and expect to win games,” Hunt said.

The defeat left the Students in the relegation zone, with only two points and are in a serious relegation dogfight much to the dismay of Hunt and company.

Moreover, it has left Hunt calling for an introspection from everyone including himself with the visit of the high-flying Orlando Pirates on Saturday.

“We are forced to make changes all the time, but that is no excuse. We have to be better, we should be better. A lot of players have to look at themselves and me as well. I need to look at myself as well, we are all included in this thing,” Hunt said.